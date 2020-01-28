Uptrend Call Working As Regal Entertai-A Stock Rises 34.5% (RGC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regal Entertai-A (NYSE:RGC) on November 24th, 2017 at $17.09. In approximately 27 months, Regal Entertai-A has returned 34.52% as of today's recent price of $22.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regal Entertai-A have traded between a low of $13.90 and a high of $24.79 and are now at $22.99, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Regal Entertainment Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a chain of theaters in the United States.

