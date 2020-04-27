Uptrend Call Working As Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Rises 11.7% (UTG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Reaves Utility Income Fund (AMEX:UTG) on March 25th, 2020 at $26.00. In approximately 1 month, Reaves Utility Income Fund has returned 11.69% as of today's recent price of $29.04.

Reaves Utility Income Fund share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.13 and a 52-week low of $19.45 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $29.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

