Uptrend Call Working As Rayonier Inc Stock Rises 3.9% (RYN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) on March 31st, 2020 at $23.12. In approximately 1 month, Rayonier Inc has returned 3.87% as of today's recent price of $24.01.

Rayonier Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.09 and a 52-week low of $15.96 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $24.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Rayonier Inc. is an international forestry products company. The Company produces and sells cellulosic fibers, standing timber, real estate, and timberland acreage. Rayonier also produces logs and wood products, and medium density fiberboard, as well as owns, leases, and manages timberland and provides related management services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rayonier Inc shares.

