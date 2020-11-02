Uptrend Call Working As Rambus Inc Stock Rises 17.5% (RMBS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) on December 26th, 2019 at $14.02. In approximately 2 months, Rambus Inc has returned 17.52% as of today's recent price of $16.47.

Rambus Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.98 and a 52-week low of $8.15 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $16.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Rambus Inc. designs, develops, licenses, and markets high-speed chip-to-chip interface technology to enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of consumer electronics, computer systems, and other electronic products. The Company licenses semiconductor companies to manufactures and sells memory and logic ICs incorporating rambus interface technology.

