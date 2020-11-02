MySmarTrend
Uptrend Call Working As Rambus Inc Stock Rises 17.5% (RMBS)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:13am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) on December 26th, 2019 at $14.02. In approximately 2 months, Rambus Inc has returned 17.52% as of today's recent price of $16.47.

Rambus Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.98 and a 52-week low of $8.15 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $16.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Rambus Inc. designs, develops, licenses, and markets high-speed chip-to-chip interface technology to enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of consumer electronics, computer systems, and other electronic products. The Company licenses semiconductor companies to manufactures and sells memory and logic ICs incorporating rambus interface technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rambus Inc shares.

