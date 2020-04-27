Uptrend Call Working As Radnet Inc Stock Rises 33.2% (RDNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on March 25th, 2020 at $9.59. In approximately 1 month, Radnet Inc has returned 33.16% as of today's recent price of $12.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Radnet Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.81 and a high of $23.45 and are now at $12.77, 120% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

