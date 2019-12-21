Uptrend Call Working As Radnet Inc Stock Rises 27.9% (RDNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $15.18. In approximately 2 months, Radnet Inc has returned 27.93% as of today's recent price of $19.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radnet Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $20.41 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Radnet Inc shares.

Log in and add Radnet Inc (RDNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.