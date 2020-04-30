Uptrend Call Working As Quidel Corp Stock Rises 70.8% (QDEL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) on March 4th, 2020 at $82.29. In approximately 2 months, Quidel Corp has returned 70.82% as of today's recent price of $140.57.

Quidel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $143.97 and a 52-week low of $52.49 and are now trading 168% above that low price at $140.57 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

Quidel Corporation discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic healthcare products and solutions. The Company offers diagnostic solutions which help in the detection and diagnosis of critical diseases and other medical conditions, including infectious, women health, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, and bone health and thyroid diseases.

