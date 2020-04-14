Uptrend Call Working As Quanex Building Stock Rises 8.3% (NX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) on March 26th, 2020 at $10.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Quanex Building has returned 8.35% as of today's recent price of $11.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quanex Building have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $20.42 and are now at $11.29, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

