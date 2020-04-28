Uptrend Call Working As Pub Serv Enterp Stock Rises 23.3% (PEG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) on March 26th, 2020 at $42.41. In approximately 1 month, Pub Serv Enterp has returned 23.33% as of today's recent price of $52.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Pub Serv Enterp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.75 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $52.30, 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

