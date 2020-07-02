Uptrend Call Working As Prudentl Finl Stock Rises 10.8% (PRU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) on September 10th, 2019 at $85.80. In approximately 5 months, Prudentl Finl has returned 10.79% as of today's recent price of $95.06.

Over the past year, Prudentl Finl has traded in a range of $77.65 to $106.40 and is now at $95.06, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

