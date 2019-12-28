Uptrend Call Working As Ppg Inds Inc Stock Rises 11.4% (PPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) on October 17th, 2019 at $119.72. In approximately 2 months, Ppg Inds Inc has returned 11.37% as of today's recent price of $133.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Ppg Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.41 and a high of $134.36 and are now at $133.33, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

