Uptrend Call Working As Powell Inds Inc Stock Rises 62.2% (POWL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) on April 15th, 2019 at $30.22. In approximately 8 months, Powell Inds Inc has returned 62.24% as of today's recent price of $49.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Powell Inds Inc have traded between a low of $22.55 and a high of $50.78 and are now at $49.09, which is 118% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and packages equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and management of electrical energy and process control systems. The Company serves industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.

