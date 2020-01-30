Uptrend Call Working As Potlatch Corp Stock Rises 8.3% (PCH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Potlatch Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) on September 10th, 2019 at $40.07. In approximately 5 months, Potlatch Corp has returned 8.27% as of today's recent price of $43.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Potlatch Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.31 and a high of $44.77 and are now at $43.38, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages manufacturing facilities that produce lumber and panel products. PotlatchDeltic also conducts a real estate sales and development business. PotlatchDeltic serves customers in the United States.

