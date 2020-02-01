Uptrend Call Working As Pool Corp Stock Rises 7.4% (POOL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) on September 24th, 2019 at $198.94. In approximately 3 months, Pool Corp has returned 7.39% as of today's recent price of $213.65.

Over the past year, Pool Corp has traded in a range of $141.82 to $216.91 and is now at $213.65, 51% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Pool Corporation is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related products. The Company's inventory includes a diverse range of products, from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas. Pool serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pool Corp shares.

