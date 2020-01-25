Uptrend Call Working As Plexus Corp Stock Rises 31.9% (PLXS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) on September 6th, 2019 at $60.97. In approximately 5 months, Plexus Corp has returned 31.93% as of today's recent price of $80.43.

Over the past year, Plexus Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $86.53 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% higher and 0.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

Plexus Corp. is a participant in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, providing product design, supply chain, materials management, manufacturing, test, fulfillment, and aftermarket solutions to branded product companies in the wireline and networking, wireless infrastructure, medical, industrial and commercial, defense, security, and aerospace market sectors.

