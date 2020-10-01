Uptrend Call Working As Plexus Corp Stock Rises 25.2% (PLXS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) on September 6th, 2019 at $60.97. In approximately 4 months, Plexus Corp has returned 25.24% as of today's recent price of $76.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Plexus Corp have traded between a low of $49.30 and a high of $79.64 and are now at $76.36, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Plexus Corp. is a participant in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, providing product design, supply chain, materials management, manufacturing, test, fulfillment, and aftermarket solutions to branded product companies in the wireline and networking, wireless infrastructure, medical, industrial and commercial, defense, security, and aerospace market sectors.

