Uptrend Call Working As Platform Special Stock Rises 2.8% (PAH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Platform Special (NYSE:PAH) on January 7th, 2019 at $10.94. In approximately 13 months, Platform Special has returned 2.79% as of today's recent price of $11.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Platform Special have traded between a low of $10.35 and a high of $11.32 and are now at $11.24, which is 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces specialty chemical products and provides technical services. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals used by the electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Platform Special shares.

