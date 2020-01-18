Uptrend Call Working As Planet Fitness-A Stock Rises 31.2% (PLNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) on October 21st, 2019 at $60.81. In approximately 3 months, Planet Fitness-A has returned 31.16% as of today's recent price of $79.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Planet Fitness-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $81.90 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

Planet Fitness, Inc. owns and operates a chain of fitness clubs. The Company offers personal fitness training programs for its members, as well as provides sauna and massage facilities. Planet Fitness serves customers in the United States.

