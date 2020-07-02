Uptrend Call Working As Physicians Realt Stock Rises 9.6% (DOC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) on October 23rd, 2019 at $18.22. In approximately 4 months, Physicians Realt has returned 9.60% as of today's recent price of $19.97.

Physicians Realt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.08 and a 52-week low of $16.55 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $19.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company recently organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.

