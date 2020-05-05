Uptrend Call Working As Phibro Animal-A Stock Rises 11.7% (PAHC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Phibro Animal-A (NASDAQ:PAHC) on March 31st, 2020 at $22.32. In approximately 1 month, Phibro Animal-A has returned 11.72% as of today's recent price of $24.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Phibro Animal-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.87 and a high of $36.98 and are now at $24.94, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company offers antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, vaccines, and nutritional products for the treatment of animals. Phibro Animal Health serves personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries worldwide.

