Uptrend Call Working As Pentair Plc Stock Rises 15.4% (PNR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) on October 17th, 2019 at $38.07. In approximately 3 months, Pentair Plc has returned 15.37% as of today's recent price of $43.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Pentair Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.50 and a high of $47.43 and are now at $43.92, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

