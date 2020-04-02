Uptrend Call Working As Pennymac Mortgag Stock Rises 17.5% (PMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT) on January 25th, 2019 at $19.86. In approximately 12 months, Pennymac Mortgag has returned 17.47% as of today's recent price of $23.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pennymac Mortgag have traded between a low of $19.74 and a high of $23.55 and are now at $23.30, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust operates as a specialty finance company. The Trust provides risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment serves customers in the State of California.

