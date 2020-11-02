Uptrend Call Working As Penn Natl Gaming Stock Rises 77.0% (PENN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) on October 21st, 2019 at $20.65. In approximately 4 months, Penn Natl Gaming has returned 77.04% as of today's recent price of $36.55.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.18 and a 52-week low of $16.72 and are now trading 119% above that low price at $36.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and operates Charles Town Races in West Virginia which features slot machines, casinos in Mississippi, and a riverboat gaming facility in Louisiana. The Company also owns racetracks and off-track wagering facilities in Pennsylvania, as well as manages a gaming facility in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Penn Natl Gaming shares.

Log in and add Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.