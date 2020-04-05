Uptrend Call Working As Penn Natl Gaming Stock Rises 21.0% (PENN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) on April 8th, 2020 at $12.36. In approximately 4 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming has returned 20.95% as of today's recent price of $14.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.75 and a high of $39.18 and are now at $14.95, 299% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 11.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and operates Charles Town Races in West Virginia which features slot machines, casinos in Mississippi, and a riverboat gaming facility in Louisiana. The Company also owns racetracks and off-track wagering facilities in Pennsylvania, as well as manages a gaming facility in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Penn Natl Gaming shares.

