Uptrend Call Working As Pdf Solutions Stock Rises 31.4% (PDFS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pdf Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) on September 11th, 2019 at $12.89. In approximately 4 months, Pdf Solutions has returned 31.38% as of today's recent price of $16.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Pdf Solutions share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.94 and a high of $17.70 and are now at $16.93, 89% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to optimize performance and improve yield of manufactured integrated circuits. The Company provides its services and technologies to integrated device manufacturers such as Toshiba Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

