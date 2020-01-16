Uptrend Call Working As Papa John'S Intl Stock Rises 35.8% (PZZA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA) on August 27th, 2019 at $46.87. In approximately 5 months, Papa John'S Intl has returned 35.77% as of today's recent price of $63.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Papa John'S Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.29 and a high of $65.67 and are now at $63.63, 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants under the Papa John's trademark. The Company operates restaurants in the United States and international markets.

