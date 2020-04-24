Uptrend Call Working As Palo Alto Networ Stock Rises 30.7% (PANW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW) on March 20th, 2020 at $146.99. In approximately 1 month, Palo Alto Networ has returned 30.69% as of today's recent price of $192.09.

Palo Alto Networ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $251.11 and a 52-week low of $125.47 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $192.09 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 2.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers firewalls that identify and control applications, scan content to stop threats, prevent data leakage, integrated application, user, and content visibility. Palo Alto Networks serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Palo Alto Networ shares.

Log in and add Palo Alto Networ (PANW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.