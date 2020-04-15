Uptrend Call Working As Packaging Corp Stock Rises 2.1% (PKG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) on March 17th, 2020 at $88.26. In approximately 4 weeks, Packaging Corp has returned 2.13% as of today's recent price of $90.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Packaging Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.05 and a high of $114.78 and are now at $89.87, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging products for use in protecting goods during shipment. The Company also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.

