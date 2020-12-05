Uptrend Call Working As Pacific Premier Stock Rises 1.2% (PPBI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) on April 9th, 2020 at $19.39. In approximately 1 month, Pacific Premier has returned 1.19% as of today's recent price of $19.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pacific Premier have traded between a low of $13.93 and a high of $34.90 and are now at $19.55, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The Bank is a savings bank whose primary business includes branch, business, personal, escrow, non-profit, and agribusiness banking, as well as income property and construction lending services. Pacific Premier Bancorp operates in the Southern California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pacific Premier shares.

Log in and add Pacific Premier (PPBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.