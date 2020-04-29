Uptrend Call Working As Oxford Inds Inc Stock Rises 20.5% (OXM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) on April 7th, 2020 at $40.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Oxford Inds Inc has returned 20.49% as of today's recent price of $48.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Oxford Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.37 and a high of $85.36 and are now at $48.28, 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Oxford Industries, Inc. operates as an international apparel design, sourcing, and marketing company. The Company distribute its lifestyle branded products through a variety of upscale department and specialty stores, as well as its owned retail stores and e-commerce websites.

