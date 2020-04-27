Uptrend Call Working As O'Reilly Automot Stock Rises 22.4% (ORLY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY) on March 26th, 2020 at $314.50. In approximately 1 month, O'Reilly Automot has returned 22.36% as of today's recent price of $384.82.

In the past 52 weeks, O'Reilly Automot share prices have been bracketed by a low of $169.43 and a high of $448.53 and are now at $384.82, 127% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. retails and supplies automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. The Company sells its products to do-it-yourself customers, professional mechanics, and service technicians. O'Reilly operates stores throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of O'Reilly Automot shares.

Log in and add O'Reilly Automot (ORLY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.