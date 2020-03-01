Uptrend Call Working As One Gas Inc Stock Rises 4.6% (OGS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) on November 29th, 2019 at $89.45. In approximately 1 month, One Gas Inc has returned 4.56% as of today's recent price of $93.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of One Gas Inc have traded between a low of $75.82 and a high of $96.66 and are now at $93.53, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas utility. The Company distributes natural gas to customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. ONE Gas serves the residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, and wholesale industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of One Gas Inc shares.

