Uptrend Call Working As Old Second Bncrp Stock Rises 3.8% (OSBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Old Second Bncrp (NASDAQ:OSBC) on December 17th, 2019 at $12.90. In approximately 2 weeks, Old Second Bncrp has returned 3.84% as of today's recent price of $13.39.

Old Second Bncrp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.80 and a 52-week low of $11.24 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $13.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.71% higher over the past week, respectively.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company which has subsidiary banks located in Illinois. The Banks offer banking, trust, and mortgage banking services through offices in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, LaSalle, and Winnebago counties in northeastern Illinois.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Old Second Bncrp shares.

