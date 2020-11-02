Uptrend Call Working As Old Dominion Frt Stock Rises 13.4% (ODFL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) on January 9th, 2020 at $192.09. In approximately 1 month, Old Dominion Frt has returned 13.45% as of today's recent price of $217.92.

Old Dominion Frt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $221.47 and a 52-week low of $115.00 and are now trading 89% above that low price at $217.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier. The Company primarily transports less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, such as consumer goods, textiles, and capital goods. Old Dominion Freight Line serves regional markets throughout the United States.

