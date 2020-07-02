Uptrend Call Working As Ocular Therapeut Stock Rises 36.3% (OCUL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL) on November 29th, 2019 at $3.82. In approximately 2 months, Ocular Therapeut has returned 36.30% as of today's recent price of $5.20.

Ocular Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.91 and a 52-week low of $2.77 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $5.20 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.5%.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. develops and markets eye care products. The Company offers ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet and underserved needs in ophthalmology. Ocular Therapeutix serves customers worldwide.

