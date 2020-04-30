Uptrend Call Working As Ny Comm Bancorp Stock Rises 7.5% (NYCB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) on April 9th, 2020 at $10.18. In approximately 3 weeks, Ny Comm Bancorp has returned 7.52% as of today's recent price of $10.94.

Over the past year, Ny Comm Bancorp has traded in a range of $8.19 to $13.79 and is now at $10.94, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.

