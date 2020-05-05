Uptrend Call Working As Nuance Communica Stock Rises 6.4% (NUAN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) on April 15th, 2020 at $17.91. In approximately 3 weeks, Nuance Communica has returned 6.39% as of today's recent price of $19.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nuance Communica have traded between a low of $13.51 and a high of $23.58 and are now at $19.13, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. The Company's products include a speech recognizer, call steering, and a product that converts text into speech.

