Uptrend Call Working As Nic Inc Stock Rises 32.0% (EGOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) on July 19th, 2019 at $17.20. In approximately 6 months, Nic Inc has returned 32.03% as of today's recent price of $22.71.

Nic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.90 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NIC, Inc. provides eGovernment services that helps governments use the Internet to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The Company enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nic Inc shares.

Log in and add Nic Inc (EGOV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.