Uptrend Call Working As Nextera Energy Stock Rises 15.3% (NEE)

In approximately 3 months, Nextera Energy has returned 15.31% as of today's recent price of $266.85.

Nextera Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.66 and a 52-week low of $171.74 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $266.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services. The Company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy also operates multiple commercial nuclear power units.

