Uptrend Call Working As Nexstar Media-A Stock Rises 21.5% (NXST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) on November 11th, 2019 at $106.98. In approximately 2 months, Nexstar Media-A has returned 21.46% as of today's recent price of $129.93.

Nexstar Media-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.25 and a 52-week low of $79.79 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $129.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 2.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations in medium using traditional media, e-media digital, and mobile media platforms. Nexstar Media Group offers its services in the central east part of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nexstar Media-A shares.

