Uptrend Call Working As Newell Brands In Stock Rises 25.9% (NWL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) on August 7th, 2019 at $16.01. In approximately 6 months, Newell Brands In has returned 25.86% as of today's recent price of $20.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newell Brands In have traded between a low of $13.14 and a high of $22.06 and are now at $20.15, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Newell Brands, Inc. retails consumer products. The Company offers housewares, home furnishings, office supplies, tools and hardware, and hair accessories. Newell Brands markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Newell Brands In shares.

