Uptrend Call Working As New Senior Inves Stock Rises 15.8% (SNR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for New Senior Inves (NYSE:SNR) on October 21st, 2019 at $7.02. In approximately 4 months, New Senior Inves has returned 15.81% as of today's recent price of $8.13.

Over the past year, New Senior Inves has traded in a range of $4.72 to $8.35 and is now at $8.13, 72% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 0.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company's portfolio consists of senior housing properties in the United States. New Senior Investment's properties includes managed and triple net lease properties, which are comprised of independent living and health care services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of New Senior Inves shares.

