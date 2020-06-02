Uptrend Call Working As New Resident Stock Rises 15.5% (NRZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) on September 20th, 2019 at $15.20. In approximately 5 months, New Resident has returned 15.50% as of today's recent price of $17.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between a low of $13.63 and a high of $17.63 and are now at $17.55, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.

