Uptrend Call Working As Nevro Corp Stock Rises 33.3% (NVRO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on October 28th, 2019 at $86.40. In approximately 2 months, Nevro Corp has returned 33.26% as of today's recent price of $115.13.

Nevro Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $117.74 and a 52-week low of $35.15 and are now trading 228% above that low price at $115.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.4%.

Nevro Corporation is a medical device company focused on providing products for patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. The Company develops and commercializes a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic pain.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nevro Corp shares.

Log in and add Nevro Corp (NVRO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.