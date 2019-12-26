Uptrend Call Working As Neustar Inc-Cl A Stock Rises 36.9% (NSR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neustar Inc-Cl A (:NSR) on November 16th, 2016 at $24.48. In approximately 38 months, Neustar Inc-Cl A has returned 36.87% as of today's recent price of $33.50.

Over the past year, Neustar Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $21.10 to $34.40 and is now at $33.50, 59% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

NeuStar, Inc. is a provider of real-time information and analysis to the Internet, telecommunications, technology, financial services, retail, media, and advertising sectors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neustar Inc-Cl A shares.

