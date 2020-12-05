Uptrend Call Working As Navient Corp Stock Rises 5.6% (NAVI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) on March 24th, 2020 at $6.99. In approximately 2 months, Navient Corp has returned 5.58% as of today's recent price of $7.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Navient Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.07 and a high of $15.67 and are now at $7.56, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

