Uptrend Call Working As Natus Medical Stock Rises 22.3% (BABY)

In approximately 7 months, Natus Medical has returned 22.27% as of today's recent price of $32.15.

Natus Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.24 and a 52-week low of $23.54 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $32.15 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Natus Medical Incorporated operates as a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets screening products. The Company's products identify and monitor common medical disorders that may occur between conception to a baby's first birthday. Natus is selling its ALGO products for newborn hearing, and screening, as well as its CO-Stat products for the evaluation of jaundice.

