Uptrend Call Working As Natural Grocers Stock Rises 35.3% (NGVC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) on March 18th, 2020 at $7.63. In approximately 2 months, Natural Grocers has returned 35.26% as of today's recent price of $10.32.

Natural Grocers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.15 and a 52-week low of $5.41 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $10.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 3.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc through its subsidiary operates in the food industry. The Company provides healthy foods, vitamins, and supplements including allergy, aloe products, amino acids, antioxidants, animal products, beverages, medical, cleansing and clearance, weight loss, electrolytes, energy, cosmetics, natural, minerals, vitamins, pain relief, and supplements.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Natural Grocers shares.

Log in and add Natural Grocers (NGVC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.