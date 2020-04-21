Uptrend Call Working As Natl Presto Inds Stock Rises 15.3% (NPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natl Presto Inds (NYSE:NPK) on April 6th, 2020 at $76.70. In approximately 2 weeks, Natl Presto Inds has returned 15.25% as of today's recent price of $88.40.

Over the past year, Natl Presto Inds has traded in a range of $66.60 to $112.50 and is now at $89.18, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company manufactures defense products, housewares and small appliances, and absorbent products. National's products include precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products for the U.S. Department of Defense, pressure cookers and canners, and private label diapers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Natl Presto Inds shares.

Log in and add Natl Presto Inds (NPK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.