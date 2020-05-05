Uptrend Call Working As Natl Health Inv Stock Rises 2.7% (NHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) on April 8th, 2020 at $50.54. In approximately 4 weeks, Natl Health Inv has returned 2.66% as of today's recent price of $51.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Health Inv have traded between a low of $31.37 and a high of $91.12 and are now at $51.69, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

